› Home ›
Peach Fest music to include Chee-Weez, Uncle Kracker
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/20/2017 - 10:27am
in
T. Scott Boatright
One of the favorite parts of Ruston’s annual big event for many people are the sweet sounds of the Louisiana Peach Festival concerts.
This year is no exception, with a returning fan favorite and a Fest newcomer serving as headliners for this year’s shows.
For a second straight year, The Chee-Weez, a five-piece tribute/show band from New Orleans will headline Friday’s event, taking the stage at 10 p.m. at Railroad Park.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos