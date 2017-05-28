› Home ›
Commission nixes open space plan
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/20/2017 - 10:20am
Nancy Bergeron
Ruston’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday turned down a developer’s request to grant his project conditional use approval under the residential permanent open space option in the city’s zoning code.
Mark Counts wanted to exercise the option in order to be able to subdivide property he owns at 1302 East Georgia Avenue. Counts Holding LLC’s request was the first one to be made under the open space provision. Counts wanted to build an additional house on some of the acreage.
