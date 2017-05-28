  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Beaver dam: No. 1 OSU shuts down LSU, 13-1

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/20/2017 - 10:18am
in
Leader Sports Service
062017 LSU Watson.jpg
Photo by CHRIS PARENT/LSUsports.net - Ruston native Zach Watson scored LSU’s lone run Monday night with a seventh inning solo home run. It was Watson’s ninth homer of the season and his fifth in NCAA Tournament games.

OMAHA, Neb. — Oregon State first baseman KJ Harrison launched a grand slam Monday night, and right-hander Bryce Fehmel limited LSU to one run through eight innings as the Beavers posted a 13-1 College World Series win over the Tigers at TD Ameritrade Park.

Oregon State, which won its 23rd straight game, improved to 56-4 on the year. The Beavers will play at 2 p.m. Friday against the winner of Wednesday’s 6 p.m. matchup between LSU and Florida State.

The loser of Wednesday’s LSU-Florida State game will be eliminated from the CWS.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share