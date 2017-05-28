› Home ›
ExxonMobil makes $230,000 donation to Louisiana Tech
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/20/2017 - 10:13am
Funds go to engineering, education
Leader News Service
ExxonMobil has donated more than $230,000 to the Louisiana Tech University Foundation as part of ExxonMobil’s Educational Matching Gift Program.
ExxonMobil’s Troy O’Laughlin, a 1999 chemical engineering alumnus from Louisiana Tech’s College of Engineering and Science alumnus, presented the check to Louisiana Tech President Les Guice, College of Engineering and Science Dean Hisham Hegab and College of Education Dean Don Schillinger.
The check represents corporate funds from ExxonMobil matching gifts made to Louisiana Tech by ExxonMobil employees during 2016.
