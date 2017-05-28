› Home ›
How to prepare to give an interview
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/20/2017 - 10:10am
Grace Tirado
Last week I wrote about preparing yourself for an interview.
It is now time to address the responsibilities of the interviewer.
Interviewing may seem easy to some people, but you can get yourself and your company into a lot of trouble by asking the wrong questions.
Questions regarding personal matters such as whether or not they are a legal citizen, their age, whether they drink or smoke, whether or not they have children or plan to have children, any question regarding religion are all examples of questions you cannot ask.
