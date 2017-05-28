› Home ›
Microwave safety this summer
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/20/2017 - 10:06am
Cathy Judd
It’s summer time and many kids are home. How do children prepare their lunches? Children, college students and adults alike like a quick meal in minutes. Many of us use the microwave for this task, “meals in minutes.” I teach a cooking class for children each summer for fourth grade through eighth grades. We discuss microwave safety and cook a food item in the microwave. When I asked the students, “who uses a microwave at home,” almost all the youth raised their hands.
