› Home ›
Tech’s Donohoe worthy of honor
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/20/2017 - 10:02am
in
Louisiana Tech University has had many incredibly talented athletes make their marks on the sports world and become Hall of Famers in the process.
But sometimes Tech athletics has helped turned the ordinary student into a Hall of Famer in their own right, even if they never excelled at a sport.
Such is the case for Tech graduate Sue Donohoe, who will be presented with the Dave Dixon award at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday in Natchitoches.
Donohoe wasn’t an athlete at Tech. Her original plan was to get an undergraduate degree that would prepare her for medical school.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos