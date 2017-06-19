› Home ›
Juneteenth festival a hit
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/19/2017 - 12:01pm
in
The Grambling City Council, left pic, waves and throws candy to Juenteenth festivalgoers during the annual festival parade in downtown Grambling. Right pic, from left, Miss Little Juneteenth 2017 Charity Willis, 10; Miss Junior Juneteenth 2017 Jade Smith, 11; and Miss Juneteenth 2017 Amaya Wright wave to parade attendees during the annual festival parade. The pageant winners were announced during the Juneteenth pageant Friday at T.H. Harris Auditorium on Grambling State University’s campus.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos