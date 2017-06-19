  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Bullies in my bedroom: Internet aggression is real

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/19/2017 - 11:54am
Donna Bernard
Today I watched a video that made me want to cry.

A boy of 12 or so broadcast himself reading hateful messages others had written to him on the internet.

I cringed as I watched and heard him read “Swine,” and “His Daddy scared the gay out of him,” and “Fatty” and other statements that I can’t repeat because they are so foul.

Why would another human want to say these things to him?

