Bullies in my bedroom: Internet aggression is real
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/19/2017 - 11:54am
Donna Bernard
Today I watched a video that made me want to cry.
A boy of 12 or so broadcast himself reading hateful messages others had written to him on the internet.
I cringed as I watched and heard him read “Swine,” and “His Daddy scared the gay out of him,” and “Fatty” and other statements that I can’t repeat because they are so foul.
Why would another human want to say these things to him?
