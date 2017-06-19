› Home ›
Customer service back at City Hall
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/19/2017 - 11:50am
in
Leader Staff Report
Ruston’s utility customer service office has moved back to City Hall. The office, located on the first floor, opened for business this morning.
Also as of today, visitors to City Hall are no longer able to enter through the front door.
Entrance to the building is now through breezeway that connects the City Hall to the Ruston Civic Center.
The change in entrance is part of the building’s new security system.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos