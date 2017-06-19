› Home ›
Grand prizes equal more than $1,200 in products
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/19/2017 - 11:47am
in
Heather Small Hawley
This year there will be more than a congratulatory handshake for the winners of the Louisiana Peach Festival Cookery Contest.
The adult grand prize will be $1,000 worth of products from Le Creuset, Skyros, Lenox, Vietri, Juliska, Portmeirion and Taos Twist on display at Townsend House Gifts.
The youth grand prize will be a trophy, $100 Cash Prize and $70 baking set from OXO.
The contest will be Friday at the Presbyterian Church of Ruston Fellowship Hall, located at 212 N. Bonner St.
Entry free is $15 per entry/per category, and is non-refundable.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos