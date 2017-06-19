  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

Grand prizes equal more than $1,200 in products

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/19/2017 - 11:47am
in
Heather Small Hawley

This year there will be more than a congratulatory handshake for the winners of the Louisiana Peach Festival Cookery Contest.

The adult grand prize will be $1,000 worth of products from Le Creuset, Skyros, Lenox, Vietri, Juliska, Portmeirion and Taos Twist on display at Townsend House Gifts.

The youth grand prize will be a trophy, $100 Cash Prize and $70 baking set from OXO.

The contest will be Friday at the Presbyterian Church of Ruston Fellowship Hall, located at 212 N. Bonner St.

Entry free is $15 per entry/per category, and is non-refundable.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share