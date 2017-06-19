Somewhere in the ballpark

› Home ›
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/19/2017 - 11:38am
I was having lunch the other day with my childhood-friend-turned-billionaire, Ty “Tycoon” Pendergrass, when the subject of the baseball park in Dubach came up.
“You do realize that we had one the finest baseball parks in the state of Louisiana. It was one of the only high school parks at the time with lights, a lit manned scoreboard and a press box,” Ty said.”
I hadn’t thought of that in years. I just assumed all ball parks were that nice.
