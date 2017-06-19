› Home ›
Doug Williams deserved new Redskins’ title
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/19/2017 - 11:30am
O. K. Davis
Time for another “Buddy’s Blog Banter.”
Today, we put the highlight marker on various individuals with local connections who have been making news in the sports world:
DOUG WILLIAMS: Finally, after months of speculation, Doug Williams received a more than appropriate and much-deserved upgrade in his job description for the Washington Redskins.
The former head coach and All-American quarterback at Grambling State University is now, while absent of actually carrying the label, the new general manager of the franchise for whom he enjoyed his greatest days as a professional.
