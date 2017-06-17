› Home ›
LSU rallies past FSU
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 11:16pm
Tigers to take on No. 1 Oregon State on Monday
Leader Sports Service
OMAHA, Neb. — Trailing throughout its College Baseball World Series opener, No. 4-seed LSU put together a two-run eighth-inning and battled past Florida State, 5-4, on Saturday night in TD Ameritrade Park Omaha.
LSU (49-17) faced a 4-3 deficit with one out and Cole Freeman on first base after single in the eighth inning when a beach ball came into play in right field to halt the game momentarily.
