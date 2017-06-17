  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Holiday camp scores big

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 11:14pm
T. Scott Boatright
sports.jpg

Daylon Edwards (left), a 10-year-old heading into fifth grade at Ruston Elemetary School, was among the young athletes who participated in the Holiday Basketball Camp conducted by Justin Holiday (right) Saturday at Louisiana Tech’s Lambright Intramural Center.

Proceeds from the camp went to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Louisiana.

