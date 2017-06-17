  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Astros, Yanks giving faithful plenty of fun

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 11:11pm
O. K. Davis
If only they were still in different leagues.

Then, as many of us who love the game so much could do, we could root for an eventual collision course in the World Series.

But, of course, that won’t happen.

We will just have to settle for seeing if either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees capture their divisional championships in the American League and reach the Fall Classic.

Right now, and barring a major meltdown this summer, the ‘Stros and Bronx Bombers are money in the coffer to finish atop their divisions. Houston in the West and New York in the East.

