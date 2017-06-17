› Home ›
Astros, Yanks giving faithful plenty of fun
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 11:11pm
in
O. K. Davis
If only they were still in different leagues.
Then, as many of us who love the game so much could do, we could root for an eventual collision course in the World Series.
But, of course, that won’t happen.
We will just have to settle for seeing if either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees capture their divisional championships in the American League and reach the Fall Classic.
Right now, and barring a major meltdown this summer, the ‘Stros and Bronx Bombers are money in the coffer to finish atop their divisions. Houston in the West and New York in the East.
