Former Bulldog Allen is gold medal winner
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 11:09pm
in
O. K. Davis
John Allen uncovered some sparkling gold recently.
For the former Louisiana Tech University javelin throwing star, the prize was unveiled at the annual National Senior Games in Birmingham, Alabama, on the campus of Samford University.
Allen had a gold-plated finish in the 65-69 age division with a mark of 150-8.5 (45.94 meters).
The West Monroe product was tops in a crowded, highly-competitive field that numbered 36 entries.
