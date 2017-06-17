› Home ›
Servant leadership leads to honor for Donohoe
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 9:09pm
Former Techsters grad assistant to receive Dave Dixon Award from La. Sports Hall of Fame
Teddy Allen, Written for the LSWA
Editor’s note: This is the fifth in a series of profiles on the Class of 2017 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductees to be enshrined on June 24 in Natchitoches.
Sue Donohoe has led a Forrest Gump-like existence in college athletics, traveling light with a humble and approachable attitude rare in big-time sports, yet always ending up near the center of landmark events in what’s been a rapidly changing landscape during the past 35 years.
