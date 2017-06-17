  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
The question: Doodle soc or go wacky?

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 9:06pm
Glynn Harris
Combine a long pole, a short length of line, a noisy topwater lure — and a strong heart — and you’re ready for doodle-socking.

To be a serious bass fishermen today, you might need to mortgage the house and hold off on paying for your kid’s college tuition for a few years. Some bass boats cost more than the first house I bought brand new. With reels with computer chips and rods made of the latest space-age materials, fishing line the diameter of a spider web but strong enough to pull a mule out of a bog, and don’t get me started on lures.

