› Home ›
The question: Doodle soc or go wacky?
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 9:06pm
in
Glynn Harris
To be a serious bass fishermen today, you might need to mortgage the house and hold off on paying for your kid’s college tuition for a few years. Some bass boats cost more than the first house I bought brand new. With reels with computer chips and rods made of the latest space-age materials, fishing line the diameter of a spider web but strong enough to pull a mule out of a bog, and don’t get me started on lures.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos