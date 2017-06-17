Ex-student teacher arrested
Ruston police have arrested a former Ouachita Parish educator on sex crime charges stemming from when he was a student teacher at Ruston High School.
Christian Jamaal Amos, 25, of Ruston, was arrested Thursday and charged with nonconsensual disclosure of a private image and prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.
Amos allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with a RHS student during the 2015-16 school year, Deputy Police Chief Clint Williams said. The male student never filed a complaint with authorities, Williams said.
City police learned about the alleged incident in March from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. OPSO discovered the Ruston connection during their investigation of Amos for drug and sex charges there.
Amos is a former choir director at Neville High School in Monroe. He was arrested in Ouachita Parish on March 1 on charges of providing marijuana to and having sex with students.
He pled guilty June 13 in 4th District Court to one count of distribution of marijuana, three counts of prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student and two counts of attempted prohibited sexual conduct between educator and student.
Though Ruston police had the local warrants for Amos since late March, they were on hold while Amos was incarcerated at Ouachita Correctional Center.
Amos is a graduate of Ruston High School and Louisiana Tech University.
