Peach Parade to roll through downtown
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 8:39pm
T. Scott Boatright
There’s nothing better to kick off a celebration than a parade.
When Ruston celebrates Christmas, it all starts with a parade.
And when Louisiana Tech University celebrates Homecoming, it all starts with a parade.
It’s for that reason organizers hope that thousands of fest goers will “Give Peach a Chance” and again line the streets of Ruston on Saturday as the annual Louisiana Peach Festival Parades rolls through downtown when the festival kicks into high gear.
While Peach Fest activities begin on Friday, the parade is the thing that many feel kicks off the summer celebration.
