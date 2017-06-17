› Home ›
‘God was watching that child’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 8:39pm
in
Barking dog, family and first responders save toddler
Nancy Bergeron
Four days before the Wednesday that Megan Faulkner will never forget, she was talking with an acquaintance about enrolling her 16-month-old son in baby swimming lessons.
She didn’t know that before the week was out, she would help save her child from a near drowning in a backyard swimming pool.
Ruston Fire Department officials said Faulkner’s performing what they called “instinctual CPR” saved the toddler’s life.
But the story of little Kipp Faulkner’s experience is more than that.
