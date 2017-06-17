  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
‘God was watching that child’

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Sat, 06/17/2017 - 8:39pm
Barking dog, family and first responders save toddler
Nancy Bergeron
Top photo: Kipp Faulkner plays with his grandmother, Staci Faulkner, left; his mother, Megan Faulkner, right and the family dog, Charlie in the front yard of his grandmother’s Ruston home. The toddler almost drowned in a backyard swimming pool. First responders credit both women and Charlie for helping save Kipp’s life. Bottom photo: Kipp Faulkner poses with Charlie, the family dog that’s panicky behavior caused Kipp’s grandmother to discover the toddler in the swimming pool.

Four days before the Wednesday that Megan Faulkner will never forget, she was talking with an acquaintance about enrolling her 16-month-old son in baby swimming lessons.

She didn’t know that before the week was out, she would help save her child from a near drowning in a backyard swimming pool.

Ruston Fire Department officials said Faulkner’s performing what they called “instinctual CPR” saved the toddler’s life.

But the story of little Kipp Faulkner’s experience is more than that.

