Peach eating contest slots still open
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/16/2017 - 11:52am
Derek J. Amaya
Many peaches will be consumed, and it will get messy, during the Cobbler Gobbler and Peach Eating Contests at the 67th annual Louisiana Peach Festival.
The $1,000 grand prize Cobbler Gobbler Eating Contest sponsored by Hampton Inn of Ruston will take place at 7 p.m. June 24 at Railroad Park while the Peach Eating Contest, reserved for youngsters ages 17 and under, will take place at 4 p.m. June 23 at Railroad Park.
