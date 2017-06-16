› Home ›
Citizens group knocks Paris accord reversal
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/16/2017 - 11:49am
Congressman says U.S. right to pull out of agreement
Nancy Bergeron
A new local environmental activist group said it’s disappointed but not surprised by President Trump’s recent decision to cancel the United States’ commitment to the Paris Climate Agreement.
The Lincoln Parish Concerned Citizens Environmental Group said Trump is looking backwards when it comes to his stance on reducing greenhouse gases.
“By withdrawing from the Paris agreement, the United States is going in the diametrically opposite direction from the economic future and the rest of the world,” group member Johnny Armstrong said.
