› Home ›
Things that say ‘summer is here’ in Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/16/2017 - 11:31am
in
Ice cream, Louisiana Peach Festival kick off season
Marlen Waters
Ruston’s two chapters of Beta Sigma Phi have been working with the Louisiana Peach Festival for over 35 years to provide peach ice cream and the Arts and Crafts show for this huge event.
Eta Omicron chapter handles the peach ice cream and Louisiana Laureate Omega sponsors and produces the Arts and Crafts Show each year.
The show includes over 150 vendors in three vendor areas.
There are vendors from the local area and from 10 states, some as far away as Ohio, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos