LSU arrives in Omaha for College World Series
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Fri, 06/16/2017 - 11:05am
Leader Sports Service
OMAHA, Neb. — The LSU baseball team arrived in Omaha Thursday afternoon, as the Tigers begin their quest for a seventh national championship at the College World Series. LSU is making its 18th appearance in the CWS since 1986, the most of any school in that span.
The Tigers have claimed CWS titles in 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000 and 2009. LSU and Texas are tied for the second-most CWS championships with six apiece. Southern California is the all-time leader in baseball national championships with 12.
