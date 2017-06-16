› Home ›
Tech announces Hall of Fame class
Leader Sports Service
Louisiana Tech Athletics announced its 2017 Hall of Fame Class today which includes two-time national champion quarterback Denny Duron, three-time conference Coach of the Year in the late Tommy Joe Eagles, Kodak All-American shooting guard Pam Gant, two-time Southland Conference Hitter of the Year Dale Holman, 13-year NFL veteran quarterback Luke McCown, 25-year sports information director Keith Prince and 11-year NFL veteran wide receiver Pat Tilley.
