Man who shot congressman was living in van, called a loner
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/15/2017 - 11:58am
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The gunman who wounded a top Republican congressman and several others during an early morning baseball practice had apparently been living out a white cargo van for months and was frequently seen working on a computer at a nearby YMCA, where he kept mostly to himself.
James T. Hodgkinson shot House Rep. Steve Scalise on Wednesday before he was fatally shot by police who had been guarding the House majority whip on the Alexandria, Virginia, baseball field, officials said.
