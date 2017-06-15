› Home ›
Peach ice cream on tap for festival
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/15/2017 - 11:52am
in
Heather Small Hawley
The Eta Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will carry on a tradition of serving peach ice cream at the Louisiana Peach Festival again this year.
“We’ve been serving up peach ice cream for over 30 years now,” Jackie Smith, chairperson for this year’s event, said, adding that the ice cream will be purchased locally.
It will be available beginning at noon June 23 and then again from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 24 at the Ruston Civic Center.
The group will purchase more than 100 gallons, and will sell it for $3 per cup, Smith said.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos