City of Grambling celebrates Juneteenth
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/15/2017 - 11:47am
The city of Grambling will kick off its annual Juneteenth activities on Wednesday.
Every year, young ladies from the area compete in a pageant that shows their beauty, elegance and pride in their heritage. They come to compete for the titles of Little Miss, Miss Junior and Miss Juneteenth.
The Juneteenth Pageant, presented by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. will be held at 7 p.m., Saturday in the T.H. Harris auditorium and is open to the public.
The participants for this year are:
• Division 1 — Ages 5-10: Charity Willis, of Athens; and Asijah Wright, of Ruston
