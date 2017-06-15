› Home ›
Juneteenth remains unique
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/15/2017 - 11:41am
in
Derek J. Amaya
While Juneteenth is a celebration of the enslaved becoming free, it feels much bigger than that.
Time travel to any point in history and try to find a significant amount of time where the average African American did not face some sort of hardship. That would be extremely difficult to do.
Now specifically time travel to June 19, 1865 when the announcement was made of the abolition of slavery in Galveston, Texas. It was the first time African American slaves in the Confederate South were told they were free from the tyranny of slavery.
