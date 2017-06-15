› Home ›
Addressing the summer slump
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/15/2017 - 11:39am
If all goes according to plan, two Lincoln Parish schools will use an alternate calendar school year as early as June 2018 to combat against the “summer slump.”
The summer slump is a time when students leave for summer vacation in May and return in August only to be lagging behind until at least October in their education.
If the school board chooses to do so, two schools with the greatest percentage of high poverty students will be selected to implement the alternate calendar school year on a voluntary basis, said schools Superintendent Mike Milstead.
