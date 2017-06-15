› Home ›
Tech, GSU baseballers drafted
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/15/2017 - 11:37am
T. Scott Boatright
The was a run on Lincoln Parish players Wednesday as three Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and one Grambling State Tiger were selected in the 2017 Major League Baseball Amateur Draft.
Raphael Gladu, Tech’s senior left fielder, was a 16th round selection — the 487th overall — after leading Conference USA with a .378 batting average and totaling 88 total hits, 55 RBIs and 63 runs.
Tech senior right-hander Nate Harris, who served as both a starter and a closer for the Bulldogs in 2017, was a 21st round pick — 626th overall — by the Colorado Rockies.
