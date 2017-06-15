› Home ›
Four Diamond ’Dogs earn All-Region honors
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/15/2017 - 11:36am
Leader Sports Service
On Wednesday afternoon four Bulldogs were named to the ABCA/Rawlings South Central All-Region team, headlined by Raphael Gladu and Brent Diaz who earned first team honors.
Gladu and Diaz are now both eligible to be named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-America teams, thanks to their first-team all-region honors.
Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Nate Harris and second baseman Jordan Washam joined their two teammates, earning second team all-region honors.
