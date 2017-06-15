  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Four Diamond ’Dogs earn All-Region honors

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Thu, 06/15/2017 - 11:36am
Leader Sports Service
Leader file photos - Louisiana Tech’s Brent Diaz, above left, ended the regular season, hitting at a .340 clip with 48 runs driven in. The Diamond ’Dogs Raphael Gladu, above right, ended the regular season with the Conference USA batting title thanks to his league-high .381 batting average.

On Wednesday afternoon four Bulldogs were named to the ABCA/Rawlings South Central All-Region team, headlined by Raphael Gladu and Brent Diaz who earned first team honors.

Gladu and Diaz are now both eligible to be named to the ABCA/Rawlings All-America teams, thanks to their first-team all-region honors.

Conference USA Pitcher of the Year Nate Harris and second baseman Jordan Washam joined their two teammates, earning second team all-region honors.

