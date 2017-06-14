› Home ›
GSU leader named Mississippi ‘Nurse of the Year’
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/14/2017 - 12:25pm
Natchez native Brown leads nursing at Grambling State, training students to be compassionate health care practitioners
Ya’Lisha Gatewood, GSU News Bureau
Grambling State University’s Meg Brown has been named the 2017 Nurse of the Year by the Eliza Pillars Registered Nurses of Mississippi.
Eliza Farish Pillars was the first African American woman to work for the Mississippi department of health in 1926. The nursing organization is noted for health care efforts and helping nurses in Mississippi.
