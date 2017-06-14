› Home ›
‘Good Vibrations — A Cappella Style’ on tap for summer
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/14/2017 - 12:16pm
Leader News Service
Each Thursday night for the entire summer, beginning June 22, a local chorus will offer musical escape and “Good Vibrations — A Cappella Style.”
Piney Hills Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines is inviting women to come sing with its 26 members during rehearsal and “find out what the fun’s all about,” President Judy Sisson said. The chorus is headquartered in Ruston but draws members from throughout North Louisiana.
Sweet Adelines is an international organization of women who sing four-part a cappella harmony.
