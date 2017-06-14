› Home ›
Local club thanks community
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/14/2017 - 12:09pm
April 8 marked the end to National Junior Auxiliary week as well as the end of Junior Auxiliary of Ruston’s 2016-2017 year. It is only fitting that we end our year with one of the community’s favorite events: Dinner and A Movie.
My heartfelt thanks go out to the unselfish volunteers from Junior Auxiliary of Ruston and to Rotary Club of Lincoln who rolled up their sleeves to ensure that the 10th Annual Dinner and A Movie was a success. Over 435 people were in attendance for the fun, entertainment, booths, giveaways, prizes, food and much, much more.
