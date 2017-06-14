› Home ›
Keep up or don’t complain
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/14/2017 - 12:06pm
in
Nancy Bergeron
One year ago this month, Ruston’s Board of Aldermen decided to spend $50,000 to hire a local engineering firm to create and maintain a web page specifically designed for residents to be able to keep track of the progress of Moving Ruston Forward infrastructure projects.
It was a hefty expense, but one aldermen and Mayor Ronny Walker thought was worth it. After all, only two months before, voters had overwhelmingly approved a new three-quarter-cent sales tax to help fund an approximately $120 million citywide infrastructure improvements plan.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos