› Home ›
New abuse laws could save lives
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
- warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/14/2017 - 12:02pm
in
Earlier in the month, Louisiana lawmakers voted to widen the state’s domestic abuse laws to cover dating partners.
The proposal created the crimes of battery of a dating partner and aggravated assault upon a dating partner, with varying penalties, according to the Associated Press.
The House gave final passage to the measure with a 67-31 vote, sending it to Gov. John Bel Edwards for his consideration. Edwards signed the bill into law Monday.
The Domestic Abuse Resistance Team is reveling in the victory, said Terrie Queen Autrey, community advocate for DART.
Shopping cart
View your shopping cart.
Latest Videos