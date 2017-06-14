› Home ›
LPPJ tables purchase of Lincoln Hall
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/14/2017 - 12:00pm
Jury wants appraisal, tour of facility
Derek J. Amaya
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to table a resolution that would terminate a lease and purchase Lincoln Hall, an entertainment venue located at 149 Fairgrounds Road, until it can get an appraisal of the property.
Burton Entertainment, that built the structure on the property owned by the jury, has asked for $200,000 to mutually terminate the 30-year lease that began in March 2002.
