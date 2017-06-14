› Home ›
Bring sound of success to Ruston
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/14/2017 - 11:55am
T. Scott Boatright
Singer Kat Taylor toured the Ruston region over the weekend, all because of a vision local optician Jan Houck had.
Houck and lifelong friend Sam Thomas, a Ruston native who now lives in Nashville, penned a song called “Shame On You” that Taylor has sent rocketing up the music charts.
Taylor arrived in Ruston to spend time with Houck and promote the song that hit No. 1 on the Indie World chart. It spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Country Main chart.
“It’s my first time here, but it’s gorgeous,” Taylor said of Ruston on Friday.
