Bring sound of success to Ruston

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/14/2017 - 11:55am
T. Scott Boatright
Leader photo by T. Scott Boatright - Kat Taylor, right, and JP Miller, left, performed Friday evening at LaForgata in Arcadia.Taylor and Jan Houck, right, converse in front of Jan’s Optical in Ruston.

Singer Kat Taylor toured the Ruston region over the weekend, all because of a vision local optician Jan Houck had.

Houck and lifelong friend Sam Thomas, a Ruston native who now lives in Nashville, penned a song called “Shame On You” that Taylor has sent rocketing up the music charts.

Taylor arrived in Ruston to spend time with Houck and promote the song that hit No. 1 on the Indie World chart. It spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Country Main chart.

“It’s my first time here, but it’s gorgeous,” Taylor said of Ruston on Friday.

