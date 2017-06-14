› Home ›
Locals: Scalise is friend of Lincoln Parish
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/14/2017 - 11:49am
Nancy Bergeron
Local officials and others who know Congressman Steven Scalise say the South Louisiana lawmaker has been a friend to Lincoln Parish and all of Louisiana.
“He’s been very helpful to the Union-Lincoln Regional Water Supply Initiative and also offered his support for the Rough Edge Road turn lane,” Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker said this morning.
Scalise, who represents Louisiana's first district, was undergoing surgery for his hip wound as of deadline.
.
Walker said Scalise always seemed to perceive the answer to questions before he asked them.
“He’s very knowledgeable,” Walker said.
