Congressman wounded in ballpark shooting
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Wed, 06/14/2017 - 11:47am
Top House GOP leader shot at congressional baseball practice
WASHINGTON (AP) — A top House Republican, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, was shot by a rifle-wielding gunman Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice just outside of Washington. Several other people were also wounded, officials said.
Capitol Police said officers who were part of Scalise’s security detail returned fire and wounded the shooter, who was taken into custody. In all, five people were taken to area hospitals, including the suspect, Alexandria police said.
