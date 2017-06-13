› Home ›
Peach Festival celebrates artistry
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/13/2017 - 11:55am
Heather Small Hawley
The North Central Louisiana Arts Council is gearing up for their 30th Annual Peach Festival Art Exhibit as they call for local residents to enter their works of art to be displayed next week at the Ruston City Hall.
Kourtney Keim, Peach Art Exhibit committee member, said she was looking forward to seeing the entries.
“NCLAC is very excited to hold its 30th year of the PAE. What a great, long history of showcasing the local talent in our community,” she said. “We are looking forward to another great year.”
