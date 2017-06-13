› Home ›
Lincoln Parish raises funds for March of Dimes
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/13/2017 - 11:44am
Leader News Service
Students in the Lincoln Parish School District helped raise a total of $1,508.35 for the March of Dimes Blue Jeans for Babies.
The Mission of the March of Dimes is to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects and reducing infant mortality.
A primary focus is to help moms have full-term pregnancies and to research the problems that threaten the health of babies. Approximately 10,000 babies are born prematurely in Louisiana. Preventing premature birth in Louisiana could mean an annual savings up to $492 million.
