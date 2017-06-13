  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Lincoln Parish raises funds for March of Dimes

Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/13/2017 - 11:44am
Leader News Service
Submitted photos - Top Left Photo: Dubach School Raised a total of $303. Pictured from left to right are Pam Pruden, Braxton Colvin, Natalie Hernandez, March of Dimes Volunteer Nancy Darland, Marquis Hendricks and Vash Ozan. Top Middle Photo: I.A. Lewis raised $181.39 for the March of Dimes.Pictured is Jordan Jones, IA Lewis 2016-17 Student of the Year. Top Right Photo: Hillcrest Elementary raised $261 for the fundraiser. Pictured from left to right are Alexander Genov, Britney Aquire-Ramos and Principal Patrice Hilton. Bottom Left Photo: Ruston Elementary, raised a total of $234. Pictured is March of Dimes Volunteer Nancy Darland. Back row left to right are Bri’Asia Mardis, Kenny Hoang, Ashton Straughter. Front row left to right are Janyiah Andrews, LaToya Percy, Samuel Crouch and Coordinating Teacher Mandy Brown. Bottom Right Photo: Ruston Junior High’s Future Business Leaders of America, right, helped raise $528.96 for the March of Dimes. Holding the check is FBLA President Kobe Morris.

Students in the Lincoln Parish School District helped raise a total of $1,508.35 for the March of Dimes Blue Jeans for Babies.

The Mission of the March of Dimes is to improve the health of babies by preventing birth defects and reducing infant mortality.

A primary focus is to help moms have full-term pregnancies and to research the problems that threaten the health of babies. Approximately 10,000 babies are born prematurely in Louisiana. Preventing premature birth in Louisiana could mean an annual savings up to $492 million.

