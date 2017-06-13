› Home ›
LSU on road to Omaha
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/13/2017 - 11:16am
Congratulations to the LSU baseball team for earning a berth in the College World Series with an early-morning win over Mississippi on Monday morning.
While the Ruston Daily Leader admits we would love to have one of our parish teams heading to Omaha, Nebraska, for the collegiate baseball championships, we’ll still be rooting for the Tigers from down south when the CWS begins next weekend.
