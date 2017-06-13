  SUbscriber Login | NEW SUBSCRIPTION  
Home

LSU on road to Omaha

  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
  • warning: Parameter 2 to ad_flash_adapi() expected to be a reference, value given in /var/www/vhosts/rustonleader.com/httpdocs/includes/module.inc on line 497.
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Tue, 06/13/2017 - 11:16am
in

Congratulations to the LSU baseball team for earning a berth in the College World Series with an early-morning win over Mississippi on Monday morning.

While the Ruston Daily Leader admits we would love to have one of our parish teams heading to Omaha, Nebraska, for the collegiate baseball championships, we’ll still be rooting for the Tigers from down south when the CWS begins next weekend.

Full text of this article is available to subscribers only. Login if you are already a subscriber. If you are not a subscriber, you can subscribe to the online version here.

Bookmark and Share