Peach Festival 2017
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/12/2017 - 11:17am
Contests, events held for children
Derek J. Amaya
From catching fish to crawling past the finish line, the 67th annual Louisiana Peach Festival will have plenty of events for children to do.
Peach Fest will host a wide range of events that included the Kids’ Fishing Tournament at Lincoln Parish Park, the Barnes Portraiture Baby Photo Contest and Diaper Derby and a Kids Zone filled with several events.
The Lincoln Parish Park Kids’ Fishing Tournament will begin at 8 a.m. on June 23.
Park Director James Ramsaur said free registration for the event is from 8-8:30 a.m. followed by the tournament, which lasts until 9:30 a.m.
