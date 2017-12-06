› Home ›
LPPJ considers purchase of Lincoln Hall
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/12/2017 - 11:15am
Building would cost parish $200,000
Staff Report
The Lincoln Parish Police Jury will discuss spending $200,000 to buy out Burton Entertainment’s lease on Lincoln Hall, an entertainment venue located at 149 Fairgrounds Road, when jurors gather for their regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lincoln Parish Courthouse.
The original lease between the jury and Burton Entertainment was created in March 2002, and stated that Burton Entertainment would build the structure on property owned by the jury and run the facility by lease for 30 years.
