Juneteenth Festival 2017
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/12/2017 - 11:14am
Grambling opens ceremonies
The 45th annual Juneteenth Heritage Festival held its opening ceremony Sunday on Grambling State University’s campus. Photo left: GSU Student Government Association President Adarian Williams, of Grambling, recites a poem on African American history and Juneteenth celebrations. Photo above: City Councilwomen Cathy Holmes, left, and Yanise Day, right, converse during the luncheon portion of the ceremonies.
