Internet safety a must this summer
Submitted by Ruston Leader on Mon, 06/12/2017 - 11:12am
in
Terrie Quen Autrey
Summer vacation used to fill me with such a sense of excitement.
The next few months lay ahead, filled with endless possibilities for fun and freedom. For working parents, however, the summer holds specific challenges, namely planning safe, enjoyable structure for at least part of the summer for their children.
There are many options for entertainment and activity in our community.
Summer ball leagues, art camps, drama workshops, tennis teams, science camp, cooking classes, and even horseback riding camp are all offered nearby.
